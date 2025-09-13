Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Club America and Guadalajara return to action in the Mexican Liga MX when they lock horns at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday. Having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams (3L, 1D), the Chivas will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first away victory of the season.

Club America were outplayed and outclassed by MLS outfit DC United during the international break as they fell to a 3-1 loss when the two sides squared off in a friendly last Sunday.

Head coach Andre Jardine will urge his side to brush off that result as they turn their focus to Liga MX, where they have won each of their last four games and are one of just two teams unbeaten after the first seven matches (5W, 2D).

Club America have picked up 17 points from the first 21 available in the league to sit second in the standings, one point behind first-placed Monterrey.

In contrast, Guadalajara picked up a morale-boosting result during the break as they struck twice in the final 10 minutes of normal time to secure a 2-1 victory over Club Leon in their friendly clash last Sunday.

The Chivas will hope the friendly result can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form in the league, where they have failed to win their last four matches, losing three and claiming one draw since scraping a 4-3 victory over Atletico San Luis in July.

With just four points from six matches, Guadalajara are currently 16th in the Liga MX table, level on points with Queretaro and rock-bottom Mazatlan, albeit with one game in hand.

Club America vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 68 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Guadalajara have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Guadalajara have failed to win 10 of their last 12 games against Club America across all competitions, losing seven and picking up three draws since November 2016.

Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 Liga MX home matches, picking up eight wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa on February 15.

Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction

Club America have flown out of the blocks in the new Liga MX campaign and will be excited to take on a Guadalajara side who have stumbled into the season.

Jardine’s side boast a dominant home record in this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing them to make light work of the visitors.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Guadalajara

Club America vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Club America’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

