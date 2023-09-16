Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

Club America host Guadalajara at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Sunday (September 17).

It's the biggest rivalry in Mexican football, also known as the El Super Clásico. Club America and Guadalajara first met in 1943 and last clashed in May this year. They will clash for the 250th time. America have played six games in the Torneo Apertura, while Guadalajara have played one game more.

Águilas are fifth with 11 points, trailing fourth-placed Guadalajara by two points. Both teams will qualify for the Apertura quarterfinals if they finish in the top six, with 10 games remaining.

America suffered a 3-1 humiliation at home in the their last meeting with Guadalajara but had a player sent off. Guadalajara are making a return to the venue where they left stunned many home fans in low spirits four months ago.

They're again expected to face a hostile welcome and a general tense atmosphere, considering the usually high number of home fans attending. Four red cards were distributed in their last six meetings with America.

Chivas could leap to the top of the standings if they claim full points against America. They could, however, lose their current spot if they loset, with four other teams hot on their heels. Guadalajara have struggled on the road, though, winning twice in their last five outings.

Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have won four times and lost once in their last five games against Guadalajara.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games with Guadalajara.

America have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away outings.

America have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: America: W-D-W-D-L; Guadalajara: W-L-L-LW-D

Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction

Both teams have an even goal differential (+4), but America have scored slightly more (12-11).

Julian Quinones and Brian Rodríguez have contributed four and three goals respectively for America. Meanwhile, Fernando Baltran and Yael Padilla will hope to improve on their two-goal tally for Guadalajara. Christian Calderon is on three assists.

America, though, come as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: America 2-1 Guadalajara

Club America vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guadalajara to score - Yes