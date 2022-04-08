Club America vs Juarez prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Club America entertain Juarez at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen their fortunes change in recent fixtures as they have gone three games without a defeat for the first time this season. The arrival of interim coach Fernando Ortiz has helped them keep their final phase play-off hopes alive.

They secured a 1-0 win over Necaxa in their previous outing as Diego Valdés Contreras scored an injury-time winner. It was their second win in a row in the league.

Juarez remained last in the league standings as they suffered their fifth defeat in a row last week against Pumas UNAM.

Club America vs Juarez Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other seven times across all competitions. As expected, the home side have enjoyed the upper hand against their northern rivals with three wins to their name.

Juarez are not far behind with two wins in this fixture while the remaining two games have ended in stalemates.

They last met in Apertura action at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in August. The game ended in a win for Club America as they came back from behind to secure a 2-1 triumph.

Club America form guide (Liga MX): W-W-D-L-D

Juarez form guide (Liga MX): L-L-L-L-L

Club America vs Juarez Team News

Club America

Pedro Aquino has returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and is expected to start from the bench in this game. Juan Ferney Otero is ruled out of this game with an ankle sprain.

Bruno Valdez will serve a one-match suspension here, having accumulated five yellow cards in the league campaign.

Injuries: Juan Ferney Otero

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Bruno Valdez

Juarez

Diego Rolan is yet to make an appearance in the league this season and his involvement in the squad for the trip to Mexico City remains doubtful.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Diego Rolan

Suspension: None

Club America vs Juarez Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Jorge Meré, Sebastián Cáceres; Jonathan dos Santos, Richard Sanchez; Salvador Reyes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés Contreras; Henry Martin

Juarez Predicted XI (5-3-2): Hugo González (GK); Alejandro Arribas, Maximiliano Olivera, Adrián Mora, José García, José Esquivel; Fernando David Arce, Ariel Matías García, Anderson Leite; Maximiliano Silvera, Gabriel Fernández

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Club America vs Juarez Prediction

The visiting side have the worst attacking record in the league, having scored just eight goals in 12 games. They have found themselves in a bit of a rut and might struggle against the capital club.

Águilas have kept a clean sheet in their last three league fixtures and the odds of another shoutout for them look good. The hosts should be able to ease past the struggling visitors in this game.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Juarez

Edited by Peter P