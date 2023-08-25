Club America vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Club America will welcome Leon to the Estadio Azteca in a mid-table Liga MX (Apertura) clash on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three league games since a defeat in the campaign opener. They recorded a 3-2 home win over Necaxa on Wednesday to climb to sixth place in the league table. Diego Valdés Contreras and Brian Rodríguez scored in the first half while Julián Quiñones added the third goal in the second half.

The visitors have been inconsistent in the league thus far, suffering three defeats and recording two wins in their five games thus far. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-0 away loss to Atletico San Luis.

Club America vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions since 1996. These games have been contested closely by the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 18-15 lead in wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts were winless in their Apertura and Clausura meetings against the visitors in Liga MX last season, with the Clausura meeting at home in April ending in a 2-2 draw and Leon recording a 3-2 home in Apertura.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 34 of America's last 42 Liga MX games.

America have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches against Leon in all competitions.

America have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have failed to score in both of their away games in the Liga MX this season.

America are unbeaten in the Liga MX since a 2-1 home loss to Juarez in the campaign opener.

Club America vs Leon Prediction

Las Águilas are unbeaten in their last three league outings and will look to keep their unbeaten run intact. They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, scoring two goals apiece in these games.

Los Panzas Verdes have suffered defeats in both of their away games this season, failing to score in these games as well. They have scored five goals in their last two meetings against the capital club and will be confident of finding the back of the net.

The hosts will play their third match in six days, so fatigue will be one factor that might work against them. The visitors will play their third match in eight games, so they too have not had much rest ahead of the game.

Considering America's home advantage and Leon's struggles in away games this season, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Leon

Club America vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brian Rodríguez to score or assist any time - Yes