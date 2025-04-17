Club America vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Club America and Mazatlan will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura round 17 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Monterrey in midweek. Nelson Deossa broke the deadlock with 15 minutes left on the clock, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Club Tijuana. Jose Zuniga opened the scoring from the spot eight minutes into the second half, while Frank Boya made sure of the result in the 72nd minute.

The loss left Cañoneros in 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 16 games. Club America are third with 31 points to their name.

Club America vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have seven wins from nine head-to-head games. Mazatlan were victorious once while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Club America claimed a 5-0 away victory.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of America's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Mazatlan's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

America are winless in their last five games (three losses).

Mazatlan have lost four of their last five away games (one draw).

Club America vs Mazatlan Prediction

Club America were on a three-game winning run across competitions before their current five-game winless streak (three losses). The Eagles will be aiming to bounce back in front of their fans and will be full of confidence, having not lost any of their last six home games (three wins). However, they have not scored in any of their last two home games.

Mazatlan, for their part, have won just one of their last seven league games, drawing and losing three games each in this sequence.

Club America are the favorites in this game but already find themselves five points off the table-toppers Toluca. We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Mazatlan

Club America vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

