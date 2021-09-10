Club America vs Mazatlan prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Club America and Mazatlan lock horns at Estadio Azteca on Saturday as Liga MX action resumes over the weekend after the international break.

The hosts are the league leaders after seven games and are one of just three unbeaten sides in the competition. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Leon, which was their first draw after five back-to-back wins across all competitions.

Mazatlan are currently 12th in the league standings and were held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico San Luis in their last game.

Club America vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head

Mazatlan as a club was recently founded in 2020 and hence the two sides have met each other just twice so far. Club America won both the Clausura and Apertura encounters of last season.

In their first meeting, which came at Saturday's venue, the home team recorded a 3-1 win. In the reverse fixture at the Estadio de Mazatlan in March, America recorded a 1-0 win thanks to Jose Ortiz's own goal.

Club America form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Mazatlan form guide (Liga MX): D-L-D-L-D

Club America vs Mazatlan Team News

Club America

Renato Ibarra recently underwent a thigh injury and is ruled out at least until the beginning of 2022. Santiago Naveda and Leonardo Suarez continue to be sidelined on account of foot and ankle injuries respectively.

All the players involved with their national teams, including Guillermo Ochoa, are expected to join the training and might make an appearance from the bench here. Richard Sánchez picked up a straight red card against Leon and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Renato Ibarra, Santiago Naveda, Leonardo Suarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richard Sánchez

Mazatlan

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the trip to Mexico City for the visiting side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club America vs Mazatlan Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Oscar Jimenez; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Miguel Layun; Pedro Aquino; Mauro Leyva, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Mazatlan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Nicolas Vikonis; Jorge Padilla, Carlos Vargas, Ygor Nogueira, Bryan Colula; Gonzalo Freitas, Roberto Meraz, Ulises Cardona, Giovanni Augusto, Emilio Sanchez; Brian Rubio

Club America vs Mazatlan Prediction

Club America have the best defensive record in the league and have also found the back of the net 10 times. Despite scoring nine goals, conceding 12 times have prevented the visiting side from obtaining positive results.

We expect the hosts to continue their unbeaten run when they host Mazatlan on Saturday.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Mazatlan.

Edited by Shardul Sant