Club America vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Club America will face Minnesota United at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The Mexican side have had a rough start to their season, recently losing the Campeón de Campeones title to Toluca, and have begun their regional campaign in similarly disappointing fashion.
They played out a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake in their tournament opener on Wednesday and had looked set to be headed toward defeat in normal time before Erick Sanchez sent the game to penalties with a 97th-minute equalizer, although América would ultimately lose the shootout.
Minnesota United, meanwhile, put up a strong performance in their Leagues Cup opener and were rewarded with a 4-1 win over Queretaro. Goals from Kelvin Yeboah and Bongokuhle Hlongwane gave the Loons a well-deserved two-goal cushion heading into the break before Anthony Markanich and Tani Oluwaseyi came off the bench in the second half to get in on the act.
Eric Ramsay's men now sit second in the MLS standings with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend.
Club America vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Minnesota have had four competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have come out on top in all four contests, winning three in normal time and the other on penalties.
- Neither side have won the Leagues Cup, with América's best-ever finish coming back in 2019 when they made it to the semifinals. The Loons, meanwhile, made it to the quarterfinals in 2023.
- Aguilas are without a clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings.
Club America vs Minnesota United Prediction
América are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games in competitive action. They have been shaky in defense in recent games and have work to do this weekend if they are to secure maximum points.
Minnesota have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last nine. They are closely matched with their weekend opponents and should pick up at least a point here.
Prediction: Club America 2-2 Minnesota United
Club America vs Minnesota United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the Loons' last 11 competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of América's last seven matches)