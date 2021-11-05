Club America vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

The Liga MX Apertura regular season ends over the weekend, and in their final fixture of the campaign, Club America host Monterrey at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

Club America will finish as the top team in Apertura with 34 points but the visitors will have to record a win to secure a place in the playoffs. Monterrey are winless in their last five games, losing four of them, so recording a win here might prove to be a difficult task.

The hosts could choose to rest some of their senior players and come back strong after the international break for the playoffs.

Club America vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

The two clubs have gone head-to-head 65 times across all competitions since 1996. The fixture has been evenly contested by both sides and Club America lead 26-23 in wins despite earning just one victory in their last six games against Monterrey.

The last nine games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with three wins for the hosts and six for Rayados. The spoils have been shared 16 times between the two sides.

They last squared off in the CONCACAF Champions League final last week at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Monterrey recorded a 1-0 win in the continental cup thanks to an early goal from Rogelio Funes Mori.

Club America form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Monterrey form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Club America vs Monterrey Team News

Club America

Renato Ibarra and Leonardo Suarez are sidelined with knee and ankle injuries respectively for Las Águilas. Emanuel Aguilera picked up a straight red card in the 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul and will serve a one-match suspension here.

Injured: Leonardo Suarez, Renato Ibarra

Suspended: Emanuel Aguilera

Unavailable: None

Monterrey

Sebastian Vegas missed the game against Atletico San Luis and is the only injury concern for the visitors here.

Injured: Sebastian Vegas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Antonio Lopez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo, Sebastián Córdova; Henry Martin, Salvador Reyes

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Edson Gutiérrez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Érick Aguirre;, Matías Kranevitter, Celso Ortiz, Joel Campbell; Alfonso González, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alfonso Alvarado

Club America vs Monterrey Prediction

Club America have the best defensive record in the league, while Monterrey have just one win in their last six outings across all competitions. The hosts might take this game as an opportunity to give some minutes to their young players, so Monterrey might have a shot at the three points.

Club America's home form has been great this term, so a draw is our prediction for the game.

Prediction: Club America 1-1 Monterrey

Edited by Peter P