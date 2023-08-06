Club America vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Club America and Nashville lock horns at the Geodis Park on Tuesday (August 8) in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Eagles started off with a stunning 4-0 demolition of St. Louis in their opener before going down 4-1 to Columbus Crew. However, with St. Louis losing both their games, the loss wasn't detrimental, as America reached the knockouts.

In the last 32, Andre Jardine's side came up against Chicago Fire, who looked to frustrate them with their stoic defending. However, an own goal from Gaston Gimenez in the 64th minute made the difference. America ended the game with ten men, as Richard Sanchez was sent off in stoppage time.

Nashville, meanwhile, also started off on a winning note, beating Colorado Rapids 2-1, but lost 4-3 to Toluca in their next game. However, the Boys in Gold advanced after finishing second in their group.

Gary Smith's side then saw off Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Anibal Godoy's 64th-minute opener was cancelled out by Brandon Vazquez's penalty 21 minutes later as a shootout beckoned.

Matt Miazga scuffed his attempt for Cincinnati, which eventually proved costly, as Nashville's Dax McCarty buried the decisive kick to send his side into the last 16.

Club America vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two sides.

Their only prior meeting came in the 2022 Leagues Cup, where Nashville beat Club America 7-5 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

Nashville have conceded in all three cup games, while America have kept two clean sheets in the same number of games.

America's Richard Sanchez is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the 94th minute of the previous game.

Club America vs Nashville Prediction

America boast a strong attacking lineup, which is sure to give Nashville's shaky defence a serious run for their money. The Boys in Gold have demonstrated great fighting spirit in the cup and won't go down easily.

It will be close, but expect America to eventually prevail.

Prediction: America 2-1 Nashville

Club America vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes