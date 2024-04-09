Club America vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

Club America will welcome New England Revolution to Estadio Azteca in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts have one foot in the semi-finals after crushing New England Revolution 4-0 in the first leg at the Gillette Stadium. Club America proved superior in both halves of the game, opening the scoring early in the 16th minute through Henry Martín. The MLS side endured a horrific night until the final goal at 90+1 minute.

Águilas will enter this meeting with a huge advantage and an unflinching confidence. They are expected to keep faith in their massive attacking and defensive approach that overwhelmed New England Revolution in the first leg. Club America have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 matches at home.

It’s a near impossible mission for the visitors. New England Revolution don’t appear to have the resources – physical and mental – to overturn four goals in an away fixture. Theirs was the worst result of a Major League Soccer side at home in the first legs of the quarterfinals.

The Revs will, however, have lesser pressure on their shoulders than in the first leg and could be more creative at Estadio Azteca. Head coach Caleb Porter is expcted to have a tough time away from home against Club America.

Club America vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Club America are the most successful team in the Concacaf Champions Cup with seven titles.

Club America have scored nine goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

New England Revolution have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Club America have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while New England Revolution have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Club America – D-W-W-L-D, New England Revolution – W-L-D-L-D.

Club America vs New England Revolution Prediction

Club America boast a rich frontline that is capable of tormenting any defensive unit. Alejandro Zendejas has netted thrice, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Jonathan Rodríguez have scored two goals each.

Argentine winger Tomás Chancalay has scored four goals for New England Revolution in the competition but shot blank in their previous game. Can he make up for it on Wednesday?

Club America are the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 New England Revolution

Club America vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Club America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Club America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New England Revolution to score - Yes