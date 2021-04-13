Club America vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Club America will aim to confirm their place in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals when they host Olimpia at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

Las Águilas beat the Honduran side 2-1 away from home in the first leg. Quickfire goals from Federico Vinas and Sergio Diaz gave the Mexican side a huge advantage.

It was their eighth consecutive victory on the road and they will be confident of finishing the job this week.

Olimpia face an uphill task, as they must score at least twice to turn the tie around. However, no visiting side have managed to score two goals against America since Guadalajara in November last year.

Club America vs Olimpia Head-To-Head

Last week's clash was officially their first in all competitions.

Vinas and Diaz scored in the final moments of the opening stanza to put Club America 2-0 up at the break. Justin Arboleda scored a consolation strike in the 89th minute.

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Olimpia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Club America vs Olimpia Team News

Club America

Top-scorer Henry Martin will be missing for the Mexican side, but head coach Santiago Solari has plenty of other creators to call upon.

Nicolas Castillo has not been registered with the side as the striker continues his recovery from a dangerous blood clot diagnosed in January.

Injured: Henry Martin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

En esta cuenta jamás dejamos de creer, hasta que se pita el final del partido.



Vamos equipo a luchar, correr cada pelota, ser solidario con el compañero y darlo todo este miércoles en el Azteca.#SomosOlimpia🔵⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/dQYBUHk7sL — CD Olimpia HN_HD 🇭🇳 (desde 🏡) (@CDOlimpiaHN_HD) April 12, 2021

Olimpia

Deybi Flores will be back from his suspension. However, Eddie Hernández, Carlos Pineda and Ever Alvarado are unlikely to return for the second-leg as they're all injured.

Injured: Eddie Hernández, Carlos Pineda and Ever Alvarado

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastian Cordova, Mauro Lainez, Roger Martinez.

Olimpia (4-4-2): Harold Fonseca; Elvin Oliva, Johnny Leverón, Jhonatan Paz, Maylor Núñez; Deybi Flores, Germán Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto; Jerry Bengtson, Diego Reyes.

Club America vs Olimpia Prediction

Club America are the overwhelming favorites in this tie for obvious reasons.

The club are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have lost only two games at home all season.

Even if they were to ring in the changes, Olimpia stand a very slim chance of turning this tie around.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Olimpia