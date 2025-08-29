Club America vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Club America and Pachuca will battle for three points in a Liga MX matchday seven clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 4-2 away win they registered over Atlas last weekend. They went ahead through Brian Rodriguez's 21st-minute penalty while Gustavo del Prete equalized in first-half injury time.

Diego Gonzalez put Atlas in the lead four minutes into the second half, but Alvaro Fidalgo, Allan Saint-Maximin and Victor Davila scored to turn the game around. Aldo Rocha was sent off for two bookable offenses for the hosts.

Ad

Trending

Pachuca, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Club Leon. They went ahead through Oussama Idrissi's 13th-minute penalty while Ismael Diaz equalized, also from the spot, in the sixth minute of first-half injury time.

The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from six games. Club America are one point better off in second place.

Club America vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pachuca have 30 wins from the last 76 head-to-head games. Club America were victorious 25 times, while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Club America claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Ten of Club America's last 11 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Pachuca's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

The home side on the day are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (six wins).

Ad

Club America vs Pachuca Prediction

Club America have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season, winning each of the last four on the bounce. They are the favorites here and will be buoyed by the fact that a win could see them go to the summit.

Pachuca, for their part, could also go to the summit with victory here as they are just two points off table-toppers Monterrey.

Ad

We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pachuca

Club America vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More