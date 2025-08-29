Club America vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Club America and Pachuca will battle for three points in a Liga MX matchday seven clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.
The home side will be looking to build on the 4-2 away win they registered over Atlas last weekend. They went ahead through Brian Rodriguez's 21st-minute penalty while Gustavo del Prete equalized in first-half injury time.
Diego Gonzalez put Atlas in the lead four minutes into the second half, but Alvaro Fidalgo, Allan Saint-Maximin and Victor Davila scored to turn the game around. Aldo Rocha was sent off for two bookable offenses for the hosts.
Pachuca, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Club Leon. They went ahead through Oussama Idrissi's 13th-minute penalty while Ismael Diaz equalized, also from the spot, in the sixth minute of first-half injury time.
The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from six games. Club America are one point better off in second place.
Club America vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Pachuca have 30 wins from the last 76 head-to-head games. Club America were victorious 25 times, while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Club America claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Ten of Club America's last 11 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Pachuca's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- The home side on the day are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (six wins).
Club America vs Pachuca Prediction
Club America have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season, winning each of the last four on the bounce. They are the favorites here and will be buoyed by the fact that a win could see them go to the summit.
Pachuca, for their part, could also go to the summit with victory here as they are just two points off table-toppers Monterrey.
We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pachuca
Club America vs Pachuca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Club America to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals