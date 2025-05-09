Club America vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Club America will welcome Pachuca to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals on Saturday. They met in the first leg in Hidalgo earlier this week and played out a goalless draw.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last seven games across all competitions. After failing to score in three league games in April, they have kept clean sheets in their last two league outings.

Tuzos have lost just one of their last six league games while recording three wins. They failed to score for the second time in four games in the first leg and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Club America vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 75 times in all competitions since 1996. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 30 wins. America are not far behind with 24 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last five meetings, recording one win apiece and playing three draws.

Notably, the two teams had met in the Clausura quarterfinals last season, and the hosts progressed to the next round, thanks to their better goalscoring record in the regular season.

Pachuca have lost four of their last 14 league games, with all losses registered away from home.

Club America are unbeaten in their last five Liga MX home games, recording three wins and keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins.

Club America vs Pachuca Prediction

Águilas have failed to score in five of their last seven league games. They have suffered three losses during that period, with one of them registered away from home against the Tuzos. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games since September.

Tuzos have won just one of their last four games, with that triumph registered away from home against Monterrey. They have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 11 away games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last eight meetings against the capital club.

Águilas have an impressive home record this season, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pachuca

Club America vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

