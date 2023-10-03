Club America vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023

Club America host Pachuca at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX on Tuesday (October 3).

The two sides traded wins in their previous two clashes. Pachuca prevailed in their last meeting 3-0 following America’s previous 3-0 win, both in the Liga MX. America appear to be in better shape this time ahead of matchday 11 in the Torneo Apertura (Liga MX first tournament).

Aguilas sit atop the standings with 21 points but are closely followed by UANL (20) and Atletico San Luis (19). America will look to maintain their consistency across the remaining six games of the season. They're unbeaten in nine league games, recording six wins.

Pachuca, meanwhile, won the Torneo Apertura last season but things have been rough for them this campaign. They have won two of their 10 games, losing thrice, which leaves them in 14th place with 11 points. They're 10 points behind America, with little prospect of covering lost ground before the campaign closes.

Los Tuzos will, however, take confidence from their last trip to Estadio Azteca which they won 3-0. Their two earlier visits ended in a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 win. However, Pachuca’s current away form is poor, going winless in five games, losing twice.

Club America vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games with Pachuca.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games with Pachuca.

America have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Pachuca have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

America have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Pachuca have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: America: W-D-W-W-W; Pachuca: D-D-W-L-L

Club America vs Pachuca Prediction

Diego Valdes, Julian Quinones and Brian Rodríguez have been the shining lights in attack for America. Valdes hs five goals while the two others have netted four times apiece.

Pachuca, meanwhile, have the worst goal differential (-9), an indication of their weak defence and poor attack. However, the rivalry between them and America could ignite some fire in Pachuca.

America, though, come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pachuca

Club America vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pachuca to score - Yes