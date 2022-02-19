Club America vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Club America entertain Pachuca at the Estadio Azteca in their Liga MX Clausura phase fixture on Sunday.

The hosts could not build upon their first win of the season last week and fell to a 2-1 loss at Mazatlan in their midweek fixture. Pachuca have endured a better start to their campaign than the capital club.

They played out a 2-2 draw at Queretaro in the previous outing, which helped them retain third place in the league standings.

Club America vs Pachuca Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 61 times across all competitions since 1996. The two sides have been closely matched in this fixture, with the visiting side leading 24-21 in wins. The spoils have been shared 16 times in this fixture.

They met four times in 2021, twice in the regular season and twice in the Apertura play-offs. The hosts recorded two wins, one game ended in a win for Pachuca and one game ended in a draw.

They last squared off at Estadio Hidalgo in Apertura action in September. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Club America form guide (Liga MX): L-W-L-L-D

Pachuca form guide (Liga MX): D-W-L-W-W

Club America vs Pachuca Team News

Club America

Sebastián Cáceres and Pedro Aquino remain the two injury concerns for Las Águilas. Aquino is recovering from a leg injury while Caceres picked up a foot injury earlier this month.

They will enter the game without a suspended player, after having at least one player suspended in three of their first four league games.

Injuries: Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Pachuca

Los Tuzos have reported a clean bill of health heading into this fixture. A full-strength squad has been one of the reasons for their good start to the Clausura campaign.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club America vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez; Antonio Lopez, Karel Campos, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Roger Martínez

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Óscar Ustari (GK); Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Daniel Alonso Aceves Patiño; Jesús Trindade, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez, Bryan González; Avilés Hurtado, Nicolás Ibáñez

Club America vs Pachuca Prediction

Pachuca are on a good run of form at the moment, scoring 10 goals and conceding six so far. Club America have scored in all but one of their league games so far but have conceded 10 goals in five games.

Santiago Solari needs to turn things around at the club as there have been rumors about his sacking recently.

Things just haven't clicked for the hosts this season and another loss seems to be on the cards after yet another disappointing outing in their midweek game.

Prediction: Club America 1-2 Pachuca

Edited by Peter P