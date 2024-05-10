Club America vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2023-24

A place in the semi-finals of the Mexican Liga MX playoffs will be on the line on Saturday when Club America and Pachuca go head-to-head at the Estadio Azteca. Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, Andre Jardine’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and return to winning ways.

Henry Martin came up trumps for Club America as he netted a 46th-minute equalizer to hand them a 1-1 draw with Pachuca in the first leg of their playoffs quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Jardine’s men have now failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, a run which saw them crash out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate loss to Pachuca in the semi-finals.

However, Club America now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last four outings, claiming three wins and one draw since March's 3-2 loss against Guadalajara.

With Wednesday's result, Pachuca have gone unbeaten in six of their last seven outings across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws since the third week of April.

Their only defeat in that time came on May 3, when they were beaten on penalties by Pumas UNAM in the Clausura Play-In following a goalless draw in normal time.

Guillermo Almada’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games on the road, picking up three wins and one draw since the start of April.

Club America vs Pachuca Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides, Pachuca boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club America have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Club America Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Pachuca Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Club America vs Pachuca Team News

Club America

Sebastián Cáceres and Emilio Lara are both recuperating from knee injuries and are out of contention for this weekend’s clash. Jonathan Dos Santos is also a doubt after coming off injured in Wednesday’s reverse leg.

Injured: Sebastián Cáceres, Emilio Lara

Doubtful: Jonathan Dos Santos

Suspended: None

Pachuca

Pachuca will have to cope without the services of Eduardo López, Israel Luna and Celso Ortiz, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Eduardo López, Israel Luna, Celso Ortiz

Suspended: None

Club America vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI(4-4-2): Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Ramon Juarez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alex Zendejas, Richard Sanchez, Salvador Reyes, Javairo Dilrosun; Illian Hernandez, Henry Martin

Pachuca Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Sergio Barreto, Jorge Berlanga, Andres Micolta, Bryan Gonzalez; Pedro Pedraza, Erick Sanchez; Miguel Rodriguez, Nelson Deossa, Alan Bautista; Jose Salomon Rondon

Club America vs Pachuca Prediction

Pachuca and Club America have squared off three times since February 18, with Almada’s men avoiding defeat on each occasion. However, Club America’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand this weekend and we see them coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Pachuca