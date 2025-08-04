Club America vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Club America will face Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The Mexican side have endured a rather disappointing regional campaign and now need multiple results to go in their favor alongside a win this week if they are to finish in the top four in the Liga MX table.

America played out a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake in their opening game but ultimately lost the contest on penalties. They, however, found themselves on the right side of the result in game two, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Minnesota United in regulation time before going on to win the penalty shootout.

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, breezed past Atletico San Luis in their group opener last Wednesday as they thrashed the Mexican side 4-0. They made it two wins from two on Saturday as they beat 10-man Queretaro 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Cristhian Paredes.

Rose City sit second in the MLS standings with six points and will advance to the knockout stages with maximum points on Wednesday.

Club America vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, with America winning the two-legged tie 4-2 on aggregate.

The Timbers have had seven competitive meetings with Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games, lost three times and drawn the other.

Portland are the only side in the Leagues Cup this year yet to concede any goals.

Aguilas are without a clean sheet in their last eight competitive games across all competitions.

Club America vs Portland Timbers Prediction

America's latest result ended a three-game winless streak, and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are favorites for this one, but will need to avoid complacency if they are to win in normal time.

Portland, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous six outings. They have, however, lost four of their last five games on foreign grounds and could suffer defeat here as well.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Portland Timbers

Club America vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club America to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of America's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of America's last nine matches)

