Club America vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Club America return to action in Mexican Liga MX when they host Puebla at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday (August 24). Los Camoteros are winless in 16 meetings over Andre Jardine’s America.

The hosts were dumped out of the 2024 Leagues Cup in the quarter-final, falling to a shootout defeat against Colorado Rapids after a goalless draw in normal time. Before that, Jardine’s had side kicked off their cup run with a 2-1 victory over Atlas in the Round of 32 and a 4-2 last-16 win over St. Louis City.

America now turn their attention to Liga MX, where they enjoyed a decent start to their title defence, picking up two wins and losing two of four games.

Puebla, meanwhile, returned to action in the league last Saturday, falling to a 2-1 loss to Monterrey at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc. That followed a forgettable run in the Leagues Cup, where they suffered back-to-back defeats against Inter Miami and Tigres to crash out in the group stage.

Puebla head into the weekend without a win in five games across competitions, losing four. They have just one win in four league matches this season.

Club America vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 45 meetings, America lead Puebla 24-6.

America are unbeaten in 16 games against Los Camoteros, winning 13 since a 3-1 loss in April 2018.

Puebla have lost their last nine Liga MX away games, conceding 31 goals and scoring eight since a 2-1 victory at Cruz Azul in November.

Club America vs Puebla Prediction

America will back themselves to bounce back from their Leagues Cup disappointment this weekend as they take on a Puebla side who are winless in five matches.

Los Camoteros are without an away win in the league this year, so Jardine’s men should come away with all three points.

Prediction: America 3-1 Puebla

Club America vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine clashes.)

