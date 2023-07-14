Club America vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Club America will welcome Puebla to the Estadio America in their Liga MX Apertura match on Saturday.

The hosts have played just one game in the league thus far and suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Juarez in the campaign opener. Leonardo Suárez gave them an early lead in the 15th minute but Juarez scored twice in the second half, including a late winner deep into injury time to overturn the deficit.

The visitors have endured a winless start to their league campaign and, after a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL in their campaign opener, they fell to a 3-2 home loss to Santos Laguna last week. Federico Mancuello and Brayan Angulo were on the scoresheet in the first half while Laguna also scored twice in the first half and bagged the winning goal in the 77th minute.

Club America vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 54 times in all competitions since 1995. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and have 28 wins to their name. Puebla have just seven wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 14 league meetings against the visitors. At Saturday's venue, they have gone unbeaten in 13 games.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring 18 goals in that period.

America have kept seven clean sheets in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors.

Just one team has conceded more goals (5) than the visitors (4) in Liga MX after two games.

America are winless in their last five home games in all competitions, including friendlies, while the visitors are winless in their last five away games.

Club America vs Puebla Prediction

Las Águilas fell to a home defeat in their campaign opener and will look to bounce back to winning ways. They are unbeaten since 2018 against the visitors and should have the upper hand at home. They remain without the services of star striker Henry Martín, who is on international duty with the Mexico national team.

La Franja have scored in their first two games of the season and will look to continue their goalscoring ways on Saturday. They have scored at least one goal in their last seven meetings against the capital club and should be able to find the back of the net.

As both teams have struggled to get going thus far, a low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Club America 1-1 Puebla

Club America vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Brayan Angulo to score or assist any time - Yes