Club America vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Club America will entertain Puebla at the Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura Liguilla quarterfinal on Saturday (October 15).

The first leg at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Wednesday ended in an emphatic 6-1 win for Club America, who continued their red-hot form from the regular season into the championship. Jordi Cortizo gave Puebla an early lead, but the capital club dug deep to take a huge step towards the last four.

Club America finished atop the standings in Liga MX during the regular season. They ended the campaign on a 13-game unbeaten streak, winning 12 games. Puebla, meanwhile, finished eighth in the standings and defeated Deportivo Guadalajara on penalties to secure a place in the championship phase.

They have not won the league since 1990, while America are looking to win their first league title since 2018.

Club America vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 51 times across competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings with 26 wins to Puebla's seven, while the remaining 18 games have ended in draws.

This will be the sixth meeting in 2022 for the two teams and third in 16 days. America are unbeaten in these meetings, winning three straight games after their first two meetings ended 1-1.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in America's last eight games in Liga MX, scoring at least twice in each game.

America have won their last five home games against Puebla, keeping four clean sheets. Los Camoteros are winless at Club America since 2011.

Club America vs Puebla Prediction

Aguilas have been in incredible form and are unbeaten across competitions since August. They have faced no defeats at home this term and should be confident of a positive result.

While they have a five-goal advantage on aggregate, they are not expected to take their foot off the pedal. Expect another prolific outing from them.

Puebla, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels this season, winning just one of their last eight Liga MX games. They do not have a solid record at Club America, who should coast to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Puebla

Club America vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Club America to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Henry Martin to score any time - Yes

