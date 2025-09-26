Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Club America play host to Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in round 11 of the Mexican Liga MX on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Efrain Juarez’s men suffering a humbling defeat against FC Juarez.

American international Alejandro Zendejas continued his hot streak in front of goal as he struck in the 89th minute to hand Club America a 1-0 victory over a resilient Atletico San Luis side on Wednesday.

Before that, Jardine’s side saw their seven-game unbeaten run (5W, 2D) in the league come to an end in a 2-1 home loss against Guadalajara on September 14, one week before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Monterrey.

Club America have picked up 21 points from their 10 Liga MX matches so far to sit fourth in the league standings, three points behind first-placed Cruz Azul.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM were left empty-handed in midweek when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Juarez at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez.

Before that, Juarez’s men suffered a group-stage exit from the Leagues Cup in August, before going on a stretch of six consecutive Liga MX matches without defeat (2W, 4D).

With 13 points from a possible 30, Pumas are currently ninth in the Liga MX standings but could move level with sixth-placed Club Tijuana with a win this weekend.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pumas UNAM have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 Liga MX home matches, claiming eight wins and three draws since mid-February.

Pumas UNAM have lost just one of their most recent eight league games while picking up three wins and four draws since July 26.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Pumas are unbeaten in three of their last four visits to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the league (2W, 1D), but we are backing Jardine’s men to build on their hard-earned victory over San Luis and maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Club America’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

