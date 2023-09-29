Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Club America and Pumas UNAM go head-to-head at the Estadio Azteca in round 10 of the Mexican Liga MX on Saturday.

André Jardine’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Club America were denied a fifth consecutive victory last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Toluca.

With that result, Jardine’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat, picking up five wins and three draws since early August.

With 18 points from nine matches, Club America are currently second in the Liga MX standings, one point behind first-placed Atletico de San Luis.

Elsewhere, Pumas UNAM picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since April as they edged out Puebla 2-0 last time out.

Antonio Mohamed’s men have now won three of their last four league matches, with a 2-1 loss against Santos on September 3 being the exception.

With 15 points from nine matches, Pumas are currently sixth in the league table, level on points with Atlas and Juarez FC.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pumas UNAM have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in seven of their last eight Liga MX home games against Pumas, claiming four wins and three draws since December 2015.

Pumas have won just one of their last four away games in the league while losing twice and picking up one draw since early July.

Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since August’s penalty-shootout loss against Nashville in the Leagues Cup.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Club America and Pumas are currently separated by three points in the top half of the table after a solid start to the season. The hosts head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we fancy them coming away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of the hosts’ last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)