Club America vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Club America will host Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca in a matchday 12 Liga MX fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Pachuca on Wednesday. Gustavo Cabral and Salvador Reyes scored first-half goals to share the spoils.

Pumas UNAM also shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to UANL Tigres last weekend.

Club America still lead the way at the summit of the standings with 22 points garnered from 11 matches. Pumas are in 17th place on just eight points.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

Club America have 23 wins from their last 51 matches against Pumas UNAM. The visitors have 11 wins to their name while 17 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when a late goal by Henry Martin gave Club America a 1-0 away win.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless run and will be keen to get back on track in front of their fans. Pumas have drawn three of their last five matches.

Club America form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Pumas UNAM form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Club America

Renato Ibarra (tendon), Leonardo Suarez (ankle) and Santiago Naveda (foot) have all been sidelined with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suarez, Santiago Naveda

Suspension: None

Pumas UNAM

Carlos Gutierrez is the only injury concern for Los Pumas with a broken leg. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: Carlos Gutierrez

Suspension: None

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Jorge Sanchez; Richard Layun, Pedro Aquino, Fernando Madrigal, Sebastian Cordova; Henry Martin, Federico Vinas

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Jeronimo Rodriguez, Nicolas Freire, Arturo Martinez, Pablo Bennevendo; Leonel Lopez, Erik Lira, Higor Meritao; Sebastian Saucedo, Juan De Cara, Favio Alvarez

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Club America are heavy favorites and the hosts will be eager to get back to winning ways after a disjointed set of results in recent weeks.

Also Read

Pumas have struggled throughout the season and, barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing America to triumph with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Pumas UNAM

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far