Club America vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals 2021

Club America and Pumas UNAM square off at the Estadio Azteca in the deciding leg of the Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals 2021.

The Clásico Capitalino rivals played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg on Thursday, leaving the tie in the balance.

Pumas would feel they should've won the match considering they held more possession and even had five times more shots on target than America.

But all's not lost yet, although Los Felinos haven't beaten their city rivals in nearly three years.

Club America will look to count on home advantage as they're unbeaten at the Azteca in all competitions since April.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head

Club America have won 24 of their previous 53 clashes with Pumas, who've beaten them only 11 times during this period.

Their first-leg encounter also ended in a goalless stalemate.

Posteygool @posteygool Pumas UNAM y el Club América empataron 0-0 en la ida de los cuartos de final de la competición mexicana, un resultado que no sentó nada bien al entrenador del conjunto americanista, Santiago Solari. posteygool.com/america-empata… Pumas UNAM y el Club América empataron 0-0 en la ida de los cuartos de final de la competición mexicana, un resultado que no sentó nada bien al entrenador del conjunto americanista, Santiago Solari. posteygool.com/america-empata… https://t.co/v401vQUjFD

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Club America

Santiago Naveda and Leo Suarez are long-term absentees as Club America do not have any fresh injury concerns at the moment.

Roger Martinez once again came off the bench in the first-leg but Santiago Solari may put him on from the start to fire up their attack.

Injured: Santiago Naveda, Leo Suarez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pumas UNAM

Pedro Aquino has been sidelined with a muscle tear and he remains the only injury concern for the side at the moment.

Andres Lillini will be content with his side's performance despite a draw and isn't expected to make too many changes.

If anything, Washington Corozo may come into the right-wing position, replacing Sebastian Saucedo.

Injured: Pedro Aquino

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillerme Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Emanuel Aguilera, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Fernando Madrigal; Miguel Layun, Sebastian Cordova, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martinez.

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Rogerio, Erik Lira, Leonel Lopez, Washington Corozo; Juan Dinenno, Diogo.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

As expected, the sides canceled each other out in the first leg, but the fact that it was a goalless draw leaves the tie in the balance.

Club America have not lost to Pumas since February 2019, and given their strong form at home, they should be able to secure a narrow win and progress into the last four.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Edited by Peter P