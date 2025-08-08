Club America vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Club America and Queretaro return to action in Mexican Liga MX when they square off at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday. Benjamin Mora’s Queretaro have lost each of their six games in all competitions this term and will head into the weekend looking to finally get their season up and running.

Ad

Club America, meanwhile, picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season as they edged out MLS side Portland Timbers on penalties in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Andre Jardine’s men kicked off the Leagues Cup campaign with a penalty shootout loss against Real Salt Lake on July 31, three days before needing penalties to beat Minnesota United following a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at Shell Energy Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Club America now return to action in Liga MX, where they have picked up one win and two draws from their opening three matches this season while scoring five goals and conceding three so far.

As for Queretaro, they will be looking to quickly move on from their forgettable performance in the 2025 Leagues Cup, where they lost each of their three group games.

This was similar to their struggles in Liga MX, where Mora’s side have lost their opening three games this season, suffering defeats against Tijuana, Necaxa and Pumas UNAM.

Ad

Queretaro’s underwhelming start to the season has been due to their lack of sting in front of goal, as they have netted just twice this season while conceding 12 goals so far.

Club America vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 21 of the last 42 meetings between the two teams.

Queretaro have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Queretaro are on a run of four consecutive defeats against Jardine’s men and have failed to win their last nine meetings (6L, 3D) since a 4-1 victory in August 2020.

Club America are unbeaten in their last nine Liga MX home games, picking up six wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss against Club Necaxa in February.

Ad

Club America vs Queretaro Prediction

Following their solid end to the Leagues Cup group phase, Club America will be licking their lips as they go up against an out-of-sorts Queretaro side, who have lost all of their six games this season. We predict a one-sided affair at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, with Club America heaping more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Queretaro

Ad

Club America vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More