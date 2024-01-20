Club America vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Club America and Queretaro go head-to-head at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Mauro Gerk’s men will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the home side, having failed to win their last six meetings since August 2020.

Club America kicked off their Liga MX Clausura campaign on a high as they edged out Tijuana 2-0 at the Estadio Caliente last Sunday.

Andre Jardine’s side have now won three games on the trot, including a 3-2 friendly victory over Spanish heavyweights Barcelona in Dallas.

After two back-to-back games on the road, Club America now return home, where they have picked up seven wins from their last eight competitive games since the start of September.

Queretaro, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they played out a 2-2 draw with Toluca in last weekend’s Clausura opener.

Gerk’s men have now played out three consecutive stalemates, including a 1-1 friendly draw against Necaxa in their final game of 2023.

Up next for Queretaro is a trip to the Estadio Azteca, where they have failed to win their last six visits since a 1-0 victory in July 2017.

Club America vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queretaro have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in six consecutive games against Gerk’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss in August 2020.

Queretaro have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with a 3-0 victory at Juarez on November 6 being the exception.

Club America are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home matches across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and two draws since August.

Club America vs Queretaro Prediction

Club America have picked up where they left off last year in the league and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend.

Jardine’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Queretaro

Club America vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)