Club America vs Queretaro prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Club America and Queretaro square off at the Estadio Azteca in their Liga MX Clausura fixture on Tuesday night.

Both sides will be hoping to secure just their second win of the campaign.

The hosts are 17th in the league standings after seven games, so head coach Santiago Solari is facing the heat. They have the third-worst attacking and defending record in the division and with just 10 games left to play in the regular season, are 12 points behind league leaders Puebla.

They played out a goalless draw in the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas UNAM on Saturday. The visiting side are in 11th place in the league standings and played out a 1-1 draw against Toluca on Saturday.

Club America vs Queretaro Head-to-Head

In the 35 games between the two sides since 2002, the hosts have been the better side, recording 17 wins so far. Queretaro have emerged victorious nine times while nine games have ended in draws.

They last squared off in the opening fixture of the 2021 Apertura phase at the Estadio La Corregidora. The game ended in a well-contested goalless draw.

Club America form guide (Liga MX): D-W-D-L-D

Queretaro form guide (Liga MX): D-L-L-W-L

Club America vs Queretaro Team News

Club America

Pedro Aquino remains the only injury concern for the home side as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Sebastian Caceras returned from an injury spell but was on the bench in the previous game and is expected to start here.

Injuries: Pedro Aquino

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Queretaro

Osvaldo Martínez suffered an ACL injury in October and is under rehabilitation following surgery last year. He is the only injury concern for Los Gallos Blancos.

Betsiel Hernández will serve a one-match suspension after his red card against Toluca.

Injuries: Osvaldo Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Betsiel Hernández

Club America vs Queretaro Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez; Antonio Lopez, Karel Campos, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Roger Martínez

Queretaro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Washington Aguerre (GK); Daniel Cervantes, Maximiliano Perg, Omar Mendoza, Carlos Zamora; Pablo Barrera, José Enrique Angulo, Juan Bautista Romagnoli; Ángel Sepúlveda, Jefferson Montero, Luis Madrigal

Club America vs Queretaro Prediction

The hosts' only win this season was in an away game at Santos Laguna while Queretaro secured their only win of the season at home.

The two sides have struggled to put in convincing performances in the competition so far and will be happy with a point apiece from the game. A low-scoring stalemate seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Club America 1-1 Queretaro

