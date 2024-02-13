Club America vs Real Estelí Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Club America and Real Estelí will face off in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round one tie on Wednesday (February 14th).

The visitors Real Estelí currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg in Nicaragua last week. Byron Bonilla and Marvin Fletes scored early goals in either half to give Esteli a 2-0 lead by the 47th minute while Julian Quinones halved the deficit in the 90th minute.

Club America followed up the defeat with a 1-0 away victory over Leon in the Liga MX over the weekend. Jonathan Rodriguez scored the match-winner with a last-gasp penalty in the eighth minute of second half stoppage time.

The winner of this tie will face Chivas Guadalajara or Forge in the next round.

Club America vs Real Estelí Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Club America's seven competitive games this season have produced less than three goals.

Real Esteli have scored at least two goals in three of their four games in all competitions this season.

Five of Club America's seven games this season have been level at halftime.

Club America's seven games this season have all produced at least nine corner kicks (11.5 average per game).

Club America vs Real Estelí Prediction

Club America are the most historic side in this competition, having won the trophy a record seven times. However, the Eagles have not triumphed since 2016 and are in danger of suffering an embarrassing early ouster here. They suffered a shock defeat in the first leg but are still the heavy favorites to successfully turn the tie around.

Real Esteli secured one of the biggest results in their history with their first leg victory. The Nicaraguan champions will look to build on that and have nothing to lose which makes them more dangerous.

Club America know that anything other than a comfortable win here would be unacceptable and Andre Jardine will tweak his tactics to address the mistakes from last week. We are backing the home side to cruise to a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 4-0 Real Estelí

Club America vs Real Estelí Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Club America/Club America

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks