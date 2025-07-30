Club America vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Club America and Real Salt Lake kickstart their 2025 edition of the Leagues Cup when they lock horns at the America First Field on Wednesday. The Mexican Liga MX powerhouse have failed to taste victory in 10 consecutive away matches since the start of April and will need to show their mettle in Utah.
Club America were left disappointed yet again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Necaxa in their Liga MX clash at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes last Sunday.
Prior to that, Andre Jardine’s men picked up one win and one draw from their opening two league games before suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of Toluca in the 2025 Campeón de Campeones on July 21.
Club America now kick off their Leagues Cup quest with the aim of improving on their performances from last season, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing on penalties to Colorado Rapids.
On the other hand, Real Salt Lake returned to winning ways at the weekend when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over 10-man San Jose Earthquakes on home turf.
This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati on July 20, a result which saw Pablo Mastroeni’s side’s run of five back-to-back matches without defeat (4W, 1D) come to an end.
Real Salt Lake, who are currently eighth in the MLS Western Conference table, endured a forgettable Leagues Cup campaign last term as they crashed out in the group stages after picking up three points from their two matches in Group H.
Club America vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the very first encounter between Club America and Real Salt Lake, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.
- Club America are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since their 2-1 loss against Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup winner-takes-all playoff on June 1.
- Real Salt Lake have won four of their most recent five home games — with a 1-0 loss against Cincinnati on July 20 being the exception — having managed just one victory in the six games preceding this run.
- Club America are on a run of 10 back-to-back away matches without a win across all competitions, losing six and claiming four draws since March’s 3-1 victory at Atlas.
Club America vs Real Salt Lake Prediction
After weeks of mediocre results, Real Salt Lake have flipped the script and will play in the America First Field with confidence as they look to keep the ball rolling.
While Club America have struggled to grind out results on their travels, they boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we are tipping them to edge out a narrow contest.
Prediction: Club America 2-1 Real Salt Lake
Club America vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Club America to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in each of Club America’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the Mexican outfit’s last nine outings)