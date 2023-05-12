Club America vs San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Club America entertain San Luis at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX on Saturday (May 13).

The two teams are among eight participating in the Clausura 2023 Liga MX final phase quarterfinals. America claimed a 3-1 win in the first leg at San Luis, who face an uphill task in the return leg to turn the tide. The hosts are billed as the outright favourites to win the return leg. America qualified directly to the quarterfinals without playing Reclassification.

Aguillas finished second, six points behind Monterrey (40) in the Clausura regular season, to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the final phase. America were knocked out in the semifinals last season by eventual winners Pachuca.

San Luis, meanwhile, pulled off a shock 3-1 win at Leon in the Reclassification to reach the quarterfinals. In the regular season, they finished 12th with 19 points. The visitors are yet to clinch the title, but managerAndre Jardine claims their chances of making history are as bright as ever this season.

Los Atleticos are hoping to overturn the 3-1 deficit, but their horrible away record makes it a tall order. They have lost four of their last five road games, winning once, Moreover, their last trip to the Estadio Azteca ended in a 3-0 defeat. However, they won there in February 2022 – 3-2.

Club America vs San Luis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have won four times and lost once in their last five games against San Luis.

The hosts have won thrice and lost once in their last four games against San Luis at the Estadio Azteca.

America have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

San Luis have won once and lost four times in their last five road games.

America have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while San Luis have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: America – W-W-D-W-W; San Luis – L-W-D-L-W.

Club America vs San Luis Prediction

Henry Martin remains the most dangerous player in the league this season, with 14 goals and five assists for America. He says:

“I’m still very thirsty."

Brazilian striker Bonatini is the visitors’ main attacking threat, with two goals. America, though, are expected to prevail over San Luis due to their brilliant form and home advantage.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 San Luis

Club America vs San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Luis to score - Yes

