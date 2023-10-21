Club America vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Club America welcome Santos Laguna to the iconic Estadio Azteca for a Liga MX matchday 13 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Mazatlan a fortnight ago. Luis Amarilla put Mazatlan ahead in the 39th minute before Diego Valdes levelled matters nine minutes into the second half. Igor Lichnovsky then completed the comeback for America with a 76th-minute winner.

Santos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Club Leon, where they finished with nine men. Felix Torres and Javier Correa received their marching orders in the first half. Nicolas Lopez and Paul Bellon scored in either half to help Leon leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Guerreros in 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from 11 games. America, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 27 points after 12 outings.

Club America vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have 36 wins from their last 71 games against Santos, losing 17.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 stalemate.

Santos' defeat to Club Leon ended their run of nine games across competitions to produce at least three goals.

America are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league, winning eight.

Seven of their last eight meetings have witnessed goals at both ends, with six producing at least three goals.

America are unbeaten in seven meetings with Santos, winning four.

Club America vs Santos Laguna Prediction

America are the early pacesetters in the league and hold a five-point advantage atop the summit. Las Aguilas will look to extend their 11-game unbeaten run in the league.

Santos, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold all season but are capable of upsetting the formbook.

Nevertheless, America have a good record in the fixture and claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: America 3-1 Santos

Club America vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - America to score in both halves