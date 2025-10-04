Club America vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Club America and Santos Laguna go head-to-head at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in round 12 of the Mexican Liga MX on Saturday. Having failed to win their last 11 meetings between the two teams, Francisco Rodriguez’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first away win of the year.

Club America turned in a stellar team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Before that, Alejandro Zendejas’ 89th-minute strike inspired them to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico San Luis on September 25, a result which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Club America have picked up 24 points from their 11 Liga MX matches so far to sit third in the standings, one point behind league leaders Toluca.

On the other hand, Santos Laguna were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Monterrey at the Estadio BBVA.

Before that, Rodriguez’s men snapped their five-game winless run on September 25, when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana on home turf.

With 10 points from their 11 Liga MX matches, Santos Laguna are currently 15th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed San Luis.

Club America vs Santos Laguna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Santos Laguna have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Rodriguez’s men, picking up seven wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2019.

Santos have failed to win their 17 competitive away matches in 2025, losing 15 and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

Club America vs Santos Laguna Prediction

With Club America looking to climb to the top of the standings this weekend, they will be keen to go up against a Santos Laguna side whose form on the road has been nothing to write home about this year.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Club America to come away with all three points and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Club America 3-0 Santos Laguna

Club America vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

