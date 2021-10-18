Club America vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Club America go head-to-head with Santos Laguna at Estadio Azteca in their upcoming Liga MX Apertura clash on Wednesday.

The hosts extended their lead at the top of the standings as they recorded a narrow win over Atletico San Luis on Saturday. Roger Martínez scored the winning goal in the seventh minute of injury time. Second-placed Atlas lost 1-0 to Mazatlan, giving a six-point cushion to Club America at the top of the table.

Santos Laguna played a 1-1 draw in their trip to Pachuca, with Fernando Gorriarán scoring the equalizing goal in the 89th minute from the penalty spot.

Club America vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head

There have been 55 meetings between the two teams across all competitions since 2000. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these encounters and have 28 wins to their name.

Santos Laguna have been victorious 14 times over the capital club and the spoils have been shared 13 times in this fixture. They have been evenly matched in their last 11 meetings, with four wins for each side and three games ending in stalemates.

They last squared off at Estadio Corona in Clausura 2021. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Santiago Muñoz canceling out Henry Martin's first-half goal in the 81st minute.

Club America form guide (Liga MX): W-W-D-D-L

Santos Laguna form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Club America vs Santos Laguna Team News

Club America

Jorge Sánchez and Emanuel Aguilera picked up injuries during the international break and missed the trip against San Luis. The game comes a bit too soon for the duo.

Renato Ibarra and Leonardo Suarez are long-term absentees, while Santiago Naveda is a doubt as he was not present in the squad against San Luis despite returning to training last week.

Injured: Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suarez, Jorge Sánchez, Emanuel Aguilera

Doubtful: Santiago Naveda

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna

Club captain and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo Lopez is the only injury concern for the visiting side here. He suffered a shoulder injury in August and is expected to be back in the fold by December.

Ignacio Jeraldino was substituted off with an injury in the 1-1 draw against Pachuca and is a doubt for this trip to Mexico City.

Injured: Carlos Acevedo Lopez

Doubtful: Ignacio Jeraldino

Suspended: None

Club America vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Salvador Reyes Chávez; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Lajud; David Alfredo Andrade, Dória Macedo, Omar Campos, Emilio Orrantia; Fernando Gorriarán, Jordan Carrillo, Juan Ferney Otero; Diego Valdes, Eduardo Aguirre, Jesús Ocejo

Club America vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Club America are unbeaten in their last four games and have recorded back-to-back wins. Santos Laguna have had just one win in their last five outings and could struggle in this away game.

Club America have earned three clean sheets in their last four outings, so we expect them to secure a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 1-0 Santos Laguna

