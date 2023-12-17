Club America vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

The Liga MX title will be up for grabs on Sunday when Club America and Tigres UANL square off in the second leg of the playoff final at the Estadio Azteca.

With Friday’s first leg ending all square, Tigres set out to become the fourth team to win successive Liga MX titles, while André Jardine’s men look to pick up their first since 2018.

Following a drab first half, Henry Martin and Ozziel Herrera scored for either side in the second half to force a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Liga MX playoff final between Club America and Tigres on Friday.

This was a second consecutive stalemate between the two teams, who played out an uneventful goalless draw on November 12.

With that result, Club America have now gone two straight games without a win for just the second time since August, having suffered a 2-0 loss against Atletico San Luis on December 10.

As for Tigres, Friday’s draw means they are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, stretching back to a 2-0 loss against Tijuana on November 2.

Tigres, who are eyeing a second consecutive Liga MX title, reached the playoffs after finishing third in the league table with 30 points from 17 matches.

However, Robert Siboldi’s side will need to show their mettle on Sunday as they have failed to win their last 12 matches against Club America since 2019.

Club America vs Tigres UANL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Tigres have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

With Friday’s draw, Club America have now gone 12 consecutive games without defeat against Siboldi’s men, claiming 10 wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2019.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and five draws since November’s loss against Tijuana.

Club America are unbeaten in 19 straight league matches, claiming 14 wins and five draws since a 2-1 loss against Juarez in August’s season opener.

Club America vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Given the stakes of Sunday’s clash, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estadio Azteca, with both sides determined to secure the league crown.

We predict Club America will take the positives from their wasteful display in Friday’s first leg and claim the victory to record a 14th Liga MX title.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Tigres UANL

Club America vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (Jardine’s men have opened the scoring in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)