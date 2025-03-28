Club America vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Club America and Tigres UANL battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura round 13 clash on Saturday at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Atlas before the international break. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Rodrigo Aguirre scoring a brace either side of a Cristian Calderon strike. Uros Djurdjevic scored for Atlas.

Tigres, meanwhile, thrashed Santos Laguna 3-0 at home. The game was goalless at the break, but Emmanuel Echeverria and Edson Gutierrez netted own goals, while Juan Brunetta scored in between.

The victory left Los Auriazules in third spot in the standings, with 25 points from 12 games, while Club America lead the way at the summit with 27 points.

Club America vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have 32 wins from their last 77 head-to-head games with Tigres, losing 23.

their last 77 head-to-head games with Tigres, losing 23. Their most recent clash in July 2024 saw Tigres claim a 1-0 home win.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of America's last six games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Tigres have the second-best defensive away record in the league, conceding five goals in five games (behind Club America's three in six).

America are unbeaten in four head-to-head games they have hosted, winning four.

Club America vs Tigres Prediction

America have done much better on their travels than in front of their fans, with 11 of their 27-point haul coming in away games. The Eagles have a shot at opening up a wider gap to their visitors.

Tigres, for their part, have the best home record in the league, with 18 of their 27 points coming in home games. A win will take Guido Pizarro's side to the summit of the standings.

However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 1-0 Tigres

Club America vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

