Club America vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

Top side Club America host third-placed Tigres UANL at Estadio Azteca on Sunday in a big LIGA MX clash.

Las Aguilas are leading the Mexican top-flight at the top of the table with nine wins from 13 games and just a single defeat.

Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari, who led the side into the quarter-finals earlier this year, has run a taut ship once more at his disposal. The club will be looking to end a two-year wait for the league title.

Their rivals from Monterrey are also flying at the moment, sitting in third place with 22 points in the bag and well poised to qualify for the last eight once more.

Los Tigres added further momentum to their campaign with a resounding 3-0 vanquish of Pachuca on Thursday.

Club America vs Tigres Head-To-Head

In the last 54 clashes, Club America have beaten Tigres 19 times, whilst losing on a close 18 occasions.

However, the last four encounters have also gone Los Aguilas' way.

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Tigres Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Club America vs Tigres Team News

Club America

Leonardo Suarez is still injured and will miss the match against Tigres. Emanuel Aguilera and Jorge Sanchez are doubts as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Injured: Leonardo Suarez

Doubtful: Emanuel Aguilera, Jorge Sanchez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tigres

Francisco Meza is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture and is also the only notable injury concern for Los Tigres.

The side's top-scorer Nicolas Lopez, who's scored eight goals in the league so far, will lead the line once more alongside Andre-Pierre Gignac.

The former France international was also on target against Pachuca on Thursday, bringing up his 150th strike for the club.

Injured: Francisco Meza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Tigres Predicted XI

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Álvaro Fidalgo, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martínez.

Tigres (5-3-2): Nahuel Guzmán; Luis Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Carlos Salcedo, Javier Aquino; Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones; André-Pierre Gignac, Nicolás López.

Club America vs Tigres Prediction

It's a clash between two of the strongest sides in the division, so expect an intense affair.

Also Read

Both sides are likely to approach the game cautiously and it might end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Club America 1-1 Tigres

Edited by Shardul Sant