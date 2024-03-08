Club America vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Club America will invite Tigres UANL to the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Clausura action on Saturday.

The hosts are on a three-game winning run across all competitions. In their previous league outing, they registered a 5-1 away win over Atlas, with Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas scoring braces. They met rivals Chivas in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, recording a 3-0 win.

Julián Quiñones continued his fine form with a goal from the penalty spot in the first half while Henry Martín and Diego Valdés Contreras added goals in the second half.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 away loss to Toluca in their previous league outing last week, giving away a one-goal lead in the second half. Their poor run continued in the Champions Cup on Tuesday as they held Orlando City to a goalless draw in the round of 16 first leg.

The two teams last met in the Apertura finals in December, with the hosts lifting the trophy with a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Club America vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 74 times in all competitions since 1997. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 30 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 22 wins, and 22 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins.

Club America are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Tigres UANL have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, failing to score in two games and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have scored three more goals than the visitors in Liga MX this season (17-14) and have also conceded three fewer goals (6-9).

Club America vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Las Águilas have seen an upturn in form recently as they are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins on the trot. They have kept two clean sheets in that period while scoring 11 goals, and will look to continue that form in this match. They have kept five clean sheets in their last seven meetings against the visitors and have a five-game winning streak in home games.

Head coach André Jardine will look to make a few changes to the starting XI as he navigates through a busy schedule of fixtures.

Los Auriazules have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games. They are winless in their last three away games, suffering two losses and scoring just once. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 13 meetings against the capital club, with that triumph coming in an away game in 2019.

Top-scorer André-Pierre Gignac has not scored in the last two games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Midfielder Sebastián Córdova was shown a red card after a VAR check last week and is suspended for the trip to Mexico City.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, Club America are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Tigres UANL

Club America vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Henry Martín to score or assist any time - Yes