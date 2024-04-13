Club America vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

Club America will play host to Toluca at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Sunday.

Club America vs Toluca Preview

We are about to witness a top-of-the-table clash that could determine the fate of the 2023-24 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Both teams are tied at 29 points atop the standings, with Toluca sitting above thanks to a better goal differential. Nine more points are up for grabs for each side across three matchdays before the final phase.

Águilas won the 2023 Torneo Apertura - the first tournament of the season – and also won the final phase to emerge as overall champions. They are on track to replicate such efforts in the Clausura, considering their blistering form and momentum. However, the race remains close, with Monterrey and Cruz Azul in striking distance.

Toluca have been unstoppable, winning six times, drawing thrice and losing once in their last 10 matches in all competitions. Their seat belt appears firmly buckled for the final ride. Losing against America could be disastrous, with the third and fourth-placed teams capable of outpacing the visitors in the standings.

Diablos Rojos, like America, have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the final phase, thanks to their position in the top six. However, the race for the title of the Clausura regular season could drag on until the final matchday. America and Toluca are both titans, with their last three matches ending in stalemates.

Club America vs Toluca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have won once and drawn four times in their last five clashes with Toluca.

America have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home against Toluca.

America have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Toluca have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Toluca have won four times and drawn once.

Club America vs Toluca Prediction

America have conceded the least number of goals (eight) in the Clausura, largely due to their great goalkeeper Luis Malagón. The Mexico international leads the chart with seven clean sheets and could add more.

Toluca's attacking duo Alexis Vega and Tiago Volpi have been impressive, scoring five goals each while Jean Meneses boasts five assists. Brian García and Carlos Orrantia have provided four assists each.

America are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Toluca

Club America vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Club America to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Club America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toluca to score - Yes