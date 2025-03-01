Club America vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025 

Club America and Toluca will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura matchday 10 clash on Saturday (March 1st). The game will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over UNAM Pumas last weekend. Israel Reyes put them ahead midway through the first half while their visitors were reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time following their coach's dismissal. Alvaro Fidalgo doubled the lead three minutes into the second half.

Toluca, meanwhile, thrashed Queretaro 5-0 at home. Luan, Paulinho, Isaias Violante and Alexis Vega scored a goal each in the first half. Robert Morales completed the rout in the 89th minute.

The victory left Diablos Rojos in third spot in the standings, having garnered 18 points from nine games. Club America are two points better off in second place.

Club America vs Toluca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 28 wins from the last 80 head-to-head games. Toluca were victorious on 31 occasions while 21 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Club America claimed a 2-0 away win in the second leg of their Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal tie to advance with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of America's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Toluca are unbeaten in their last six league games (four wins).

Club America's last four games have witnessed 18 yellow cards and three red cards issued (as well as two red cards issued to management staff).

Club America vs Toluca Prediction

Club America got back to winning ways last weekend after a two-game winless run. The victory leaves them three points off table-toppers Club Leon and the Eagles have lost just one of the last nine head-to-head games (four wins).

Toluca are flying high at the moment and have won their last three games on the bounce. Antoni Mohamed's side have been imperious in front of goal, having scored 14 goals in their last four games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Toluca

Club America vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

