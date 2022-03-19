Club America vs Toluca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Club America will host Toluca in Liga MX Clausura at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Club America's poor form in the league continued as they played out a goalless draw at Chivas on Sunday. They are now on a six-game winless run in the league. Club America are in 17th position in the league table, ranking above bottom-placed Mazatlan only on goal difference.

Toluca, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 loss at home to league leaders Pachuca. It was their third loss in as many home games. They have three wins on their travels this season, so they will be confident of a positive outcome against Club America.

Club America vs Toluca Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 66 times across competitions since 1996. Toluca lead 28-21 in wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Toluca have recorded 3-1 wins in their last two meetings against Club America, with both of them coming at the Estadio Nemesio Deez Riega. They are winless at Sunday's venue since 2018, though, when they secured a 2-1 win.

Club America form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L.

Toluca form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L.

Club America vs Toluca Team News

Club America

Pedro Aquino is the only injury concern for Aguilas; he is expected back into the fold after the international break. He is currently recovering from a leg injury. Jonathan dos Santos, meanwhile, will miss the game following his red card against Guadalajara.

Injured: Pedro Aquino.

Doubtful: Mario Osuna.

Suspension: Jonathan dos Santos.

Unavailable: None.

Toluca

Luis Garcia picked up a calf injury earlier this month in training, so he will miss the trip to Mexico City. Leo Fernandez, meanwhile, sat out the previous game with an undisclosed injury and is likely to miss this match too.

Miguel Barbieri has not featured for the club in the Clausura phase because of an ACL injury.

Injured: Luis Garcia, Leo Fernandez, Miguel Barbieri.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Club America vs Toluca Predicted XI

Club America (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Jorge Mere, Bruno Valdez; Alejandro Zendejas, Mauro Lainez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Henry Martin, Ferney Otero.

Toluca (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Guadalupe Gutierrez Munoz (GK); Carlos Guzman, Oscar Vanegas Zuniga, Haret Ortega, Jorge Rodriguez; Claudio Baeza, Jordan Sierra; Alexis Canelo, Daniel Alvarez, Braian Samudio; Camilo Sanvezzo.

Club America vs Toluca Prediction

Club America have struggled this season, winning just once in ten games. Fernando Ortiz, the interim manager, has had a loss and a draw since taking over the reins at the club as he sets about finding his ideal starting XI.

Toluca, meanwhile, have in great away form, with three of their four wins this season coming away from home. They should be able to eke out a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Club America 1-2 Toluca.

