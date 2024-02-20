Club Aurora vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Club Aurora and Botafogo lock horns at the Estadio Sudamericano Felix Capriles in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Bolivian outfit Club Aurora have won their last five home games across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash looking to keep the momentum going.

Club Aurora kicked off the year with a nervy 1-0 victory over Melgar in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores first qualifying round on February 8.

Mauricio Soria’s men held firm in the second leg last Wednesday as they secured a 1-1 draw against the Peruvian outfit at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Aurora have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings across all competitions, with a 3-1 defeat against Bolivar on December 12 being the exception.

Elsewhere, Botafogo continue to struggle in the new Brasileiro Serie A campaign as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Tiago Nunes’ side have now failed to win four of their last five outings, losing twice and picking up two draws in that time.

Botafogo, who are currently fifth in the Serie A table, will look to find their feet on Wednesday as they set out to begin their quest for continental football on a positive note.

Club Aurora vs Botafogo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Club Aurora and Botafogo, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Club Aurora are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since late November.

Botafogo have won just one of their last five outings while losing twice and picking up two draws since January 31.

Aurora are on a run of five consecutive home wins, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-0 defeat against The Strongest on November 4.

Club Aurora vs Botafogo Prediction

Botafogo have struggled for consistency in the new Serie A campaign and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result on Wednesday. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we predict the visitors will come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Club Aurora 1-2 Botafogo

Club Aurora vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Botafogo (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in Botafogo’s last five matches)