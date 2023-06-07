Club Blooming and Audax Club Sportivo Italiano battle for three points in a Copa Sudamericana Group E fixture on Wednesday (June 7).

Blooming are coming off a 3-1 home win over Vaca Diez in the Bolivian league at the weekend. Diego Cuadros put Vaca ahead in the 13th minute, but Rafinha scored a brace to help his side overturn the deficit and claim maximum points.

Blooming now turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-2 home defeat against Newell's Old Boys.

Audax, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 comeback win over Santos in the Sudamericana a fortnight ago. Camacho put the Brazilian team ahead in the 20th minute, before they were reduced to ten men in first-half injury time. Gonzalo Sosa leveled matters before they completed the comeback with his second goal ten minutes into the second half.

The win propelled the Chilean club to second spot in the group, having garnered seven points from four games. Blooming, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with zero points and have been eliminated from the competition.

Club Blooming vs Audax Club Sportivo Italiano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Audax claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Blooming's last five competitive games have had goals at both ends, while nine of their last 12 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Audax have won six of their last seven games across competitions.

Blooming have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine home games across competitions.

Club Blooming vs Audax Club Sportivo Italiano Prediction

Blooming have been eliminated and have nothing but pride left to play for. The Bolivians have lost all four games and will want to give their fans a reason to smile in their final home match of the tournament.

Audax, meanwhile, have their qualification destiny in their own hands. A win could see them through to the next round depending on the result between Santos and Newell's Old Boys in the other game.

The Chilean team have been in a positive run of form and should narrowly edge out a thriller.

Prediction: Blooming 2-3 Audax

Club Blooming vs Audax Club Sportivo Italiano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Audax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

