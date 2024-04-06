Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Club Brugge and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Championship group fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw 'away' to city rivals Cercle Brugge last weekend. Goals in either half from Ahoueke Denkey and Andreas Skov Olsen ensured that the spoils were shared.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Royal Antwerp. The defending champions were reduced to 10 men following Owen Wijndal's 42nd-minute red card. Killian Sardella scored the match-winner in the 52nd minute.

The victory took the Purple and White to the summit of the standings, level on 35 points with second-placed Royal Union. Club Brugge are fourth with 27 points to their name.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 64 wins from the last 175 head-to-head games. Club Brugge were victorious on 59 occasions while 52 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Anderlecht claimed a 2-1 away win.

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Club Brugge's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Anderlecht have won seven of their last eight league games (one loss).

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Club Brugge are six points off the summit but a win here would see them cut the gap on their visitors. Nicky Hayen's side could also play the role of spoilers in the race between the top two. They have had better fortunes and output on the continent and have a UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie against PAOK to look forward to next week.

Anderlecht ended the regular season six points behind Royal Union. However, Jupiler League rules saw that gap cut down to three in the playoffs and last week's results took the Brussels outfit to the summit.

Games between these two sides tend to be keenly contested and draws have been the most recurring result in recent years. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Anderlecht

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks