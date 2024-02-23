Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Club Brugge will welcome Anderlecht to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw away to city rivals Cercle Brugge. Alan Minda broke the deadlock for the home side just before the hour-mark while Ferran Jutgla drew the game level in the 81st minute.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, thrashed St. Truiden 4-1 in a comeback victory at home. Jarne Steuckers scored for the visitors in the eighth minute to give them a 1-0 lead at the break. Thorgan Hazard, Mario Stroeykens, Kasper Dolberg and Luis Vazquez all scored after the break to help Les Mauves et Blancs claim all three points.

The victory left them in second spot, having garnered 54 points from 26 games. Club Brugge are third with 45 points to show for their efforts in 26 games.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 195th meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht have 71 wins to their name, Club Brugge were victorious on 63 occasions while 61 games ended in a draw.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Club Brugge's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Anderlecht's last five league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Club Brugge's last five games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Anderlecht are unbeaten across their last 15 league games, winning nine matches in this sequence.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Club Brugge and Anderlecht will trade tackles in the 195th iteration of De Klassieker. Belgium's two most successful sides find themselves behind recent upstarts Royal Union but will aim for victory to have bragging rights.

Anderlecht have been the more consistent side and have not been defeated in the league since October last year. Club Brugge have grown into the season after a slow start and are unbeaten in 20 games played at home in all competitions this season (12 wins).

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture in recent years, with seven of the last eight head-to-head games ending in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Anderlecht

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals