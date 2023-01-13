Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023 

Club Brugge will host Anderlecht at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday (January 15) in the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have endured a largely difficult campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Carl Hoefkens less than six months into his reign in charge. Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been appointed as the new manager but suffered a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Genk in his first game in charge.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have endured an even worse season than their opponents and have also hired a new manager. They were beaten 3-1 by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last game. They looked set to come away with an unlikely victory after Fabio Silva's 64th-minute strike but were undone by three goals in the final ten minutes.

The visitors are 11th in the league table, with 23 points from 19 games.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Brugge and Anderlecht, who lead 28-22.

The hosts won 1-0 in their last game in the fixture, ending a run of six draws.

The Blauw-Zwart are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Only three of Anderlecht's seven league wins this season have come at home.

The Purple & Whites have scored 27 league goals this season, the highest of all teams in the bottom half of the Pro League standings.

Scott Parker's men have picked up 21 points at home this season. Only Royal Antwerp (25) and Genk (28) have picked up more.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Brugge have lost three of their last four games and are without a win in their last five games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one home game all season and will fancy their chances here.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last eight league outings. They have struggled away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-0 Anderlecht

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the visitors' last four league games.)

