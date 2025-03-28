Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Defending champions Club Brugge invite rivals Anderlecht to Jan Breydel Stadium in the first match of the Belgian Pro League Championship phase on Sunday. After the rearrangement of the league standings, they are separated by four points.

Brugge extended their unbeaten streak in the league to three games with a 4-2 home win over Charleroi before the international break. Ferran Jutgla scored and provided two assists, while Hans Vanaken picked up his 10th assist of the season.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht beat Cercle Brugge 3-0 at home in their previous outing. Luis Vzquez scored in the sixth minute, while Adryelson and Cesar Huerta added late goals.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two De Klassieker rivals have met 200 times across competitions, with Anderlecht leading 72-67.

Brugge secured a league double in the regular season and registered a 3-0 away win in January.

Brugge had the best goalscoring record in the regular season of the Pro League, scoring 65 times.

Anderlecht have won five of their last nine away games in the Pro League, losing three, keeping six clean sheets.

Brugge have suffered three losses in 35 home games in the Pro League, and one of them came against Anderlecht.

Anderlecht have won one of their last 14 meetings against Brugge, losing five.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

Brugge are unbeaten in three league games, recording two consecutive wins and scoring eight times. They are on a four-game winning streak against Anderlecht.

Anderlecht have two wins and two losses in their last four league games. They have kept clean sheets in the wins and have failed to score in the losses. Their only triumph in 14 meetings against the defending champions came at the Jan Breydel Stadium last year.

Top-scorer Kasper Dolberg was out with an injury since February but has trained with the Anderlecht squad and is in contention to start.

Considering Brugge's recent record in the fixture and better goalscoring form, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Anderlecht

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

