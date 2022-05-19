Club Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Two giants of Belgian football will trade tackles on Sunday when Club Brugge host Anderlecht in the Jupiler League Championship playoff.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise. The defeat has now meant that Anderlecht will no longer be playing Champions League football next season.

The hosts have already sealed a title win this season after they maintained their unbeaten run in the Belgian Championship round by beating Antwerp last week.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

The two teams are evenly split down the middle in 103 meetings. They have 37 wins apiece, while 29 matches have ended in stalemates. Their most recent meeting came last month, where they shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in the second round of fixtures in the Championship round.

The visitors have already suffered a couple of defeats in the Championship round.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Team News

Anderlecht

Lucas Lissens, Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are all unavailable due to injuries.

Club Brugge

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Club Brugge. They are, however, expected to make changes to their line-up, given they have already secured the title.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan.

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Wesley Hoedt, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Kristian Arnstad, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee.

Club Brugge vs Anderlecht Prediction

A lot rides on the outcome of this game for Anderlecht as they are in need of maximum points. Club Brugge have already won the league crown, while Anderlecht are seeking to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Given the history and quality available to both teams, they are likely to play on the front foot, with plenty of goalmouth action expected. However, the home team will have little to play for after they took care of the business last week. A victory for a much more motivated Anderlecht is on the cards.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Club Brugge

