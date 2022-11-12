Club Brugge vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

Club Brugge will welcome Royal Antwerp to the Jan Breydal Stadion for a matchday 17 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday (November 13).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Patro Eisden in the Belgian Cup in midweek. Rather surprisingly, the game went to extra time following a goalless draw after 90 minutes. Noa Lang scored a brace in extra time to help his team secure progress.

Royal Antwerp needed penalties to see off Waasland Beveren in the same competition. The two teams could not be separated in a 2-2 draw after regulation and extra time, with Antwerp progressing with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

They will turn their attention to league action where they sit in second spot with 34 points from 16 games, nine points behind table toppers Genk. Defending champions Brugge, meanwhile, are two points behind in fourth spot.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have 36 wins from their last 56 games against Antwerp, who have just eight wins.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Brugge claim a 3-1 away victory en route to winning their 18th league title.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Antwerp have not won their last four away games across competitions in regular time.

Seven of Brugge's last eight home games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Brugge have won seven of their last ten home games across competitions this season.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Prediction

Brugge and Antwerp will square off in a direct battle for second spot in the league ahead of the FIFA World Cup break. A win for either team would guarantee them second spot heading into the break.

Both teams have enough quality to find the back of the net and are likely to go all out for victory. However, Brugge have superior quality and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Royal Antwerp

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

