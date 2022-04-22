Club Brugge vs Antwerp Union prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Club Brugge and Antwerp Union will battle for three points in the Jupiler League Championship playoff on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off a routine 2-0 home win over KV Mechelen. Mats Rits and Andreas Skov Olsen scored in either half to guide their team to a win. Antwerp, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Cercle Brugge on home turf. Michel Ange-Balkwisha and Ahoueke Deenkey scored second-half goals to ensure parity was restored by full-time.

The draw helped the Reds secure fourth spot in the regular season to book their place in the Championship playoff. Club Brugge are in second place, three points behind table-toppers Royal Union.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Union Head-to-Head

Club Brugge have 31 wins from their last 51 matches against Royal Antwerp. Sunday's visitors have 12 wins against Brugge, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2022, where four players got on the scoresheet to inspire Brugge to a 4-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Union Team News

Club Brugge

Denis Odoi is the only known injury for the hosts, as he is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Injury: Denis Odoi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Royal Antwerp

Bjorn Engels, Viktor Fischer and Sander Coopman are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Bjorn Engels, Viktor Fischer, Sander Coopman.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Union Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan.

Royal Antwerp (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez (GK); Sam Vines, Dorian Dessoleil, Abdoulaye Seck, Jelle Bataille; Hannes van der Bruggen, Charles Vanhoutte; Rabbi Matondo, Dino Hotic, Thibo Semes; Ahoueke Denkey.

Club Brugge vs Antwerp Union Prediction

Club Brugge are favourites to win this game and are within touching distance of league leaders Royal Union. Antwerp, meanwhile, also have title aspirations, and an unlikely victory will put the visitors on track for their first league crown in over six decades.

However, Brugge are unlikely to drop their guard and should secure a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Royal Antwerp.

