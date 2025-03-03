Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2025

Club Brugge and Aston Villa will meet in the Champions League for a second time this season as they clash in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday. The winner of the tie will face a sterner test against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

This is only the second time that Club Brugge have managed to foray into the knockout rounds of the Champions League. They huffed and puffed past the league phase before enjoying a memorable victory against Atalanta in the playoffs to make it to the last 16.

Domestically, they could be doing much better as they find themselves 10 points behind league leaders Genk. The Belgian outfit beat Aston Villa 1-0 when the two clubs locked horns in the league phase all the way back in November 2024.

That marked one of just two losses that Unai Emery's men suffered in the league phase, proving themselves worthy of a berth in the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition. Villa thumped Celtic 4-2 in the final match of the league stage to secure a direct entry to the round of 16.

Owing to a barrage of injury and fatigue problems, Aston Villa's form has been topsy-turvy in the league and are currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table. But they are still only four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Villa are strong at home but their awful away record of suffering nine defeats in their last 12 matches on the road should force Emery to take the cautious route against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's contest marks only the second meeting between the two sides with the first one coming in the Champions League league phase this term. Club Brugge won the game 1-0.

In five meetings with Belgian opposition in European competition, Aston Villa have been victorious only once.

In European competition, Club Brugge have picked up just a single win in their last 16 matches against English opposition.

This will be Club Brugge's first knockout tie against English opposition after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the last 32 tie in February 2020.

Club Brugge won both legs of their play-off round against Atalanta (2-1 at home and 3-1 away). They have only once previously won three consecutive matches in the Champions League - in September/October 2022.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Prediction

Unai Emery is a specialist in these situations. He will make his men tighten things up at the back and ensure not much damage is dealt to them before the second leg at Villa Park. Although Club Brugge are formidable at home and Villa have been poor on the road, this should be a tight contest.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Aston Villa

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

